Karan Singh for holiday on Maharaja Hari Singh's birth anniversary

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 9

Veteran politician Karan Singh on Friday said he supported the demand for declaring a holiday on the birth anniversary of his father Maharaja Hari Singh and requested the UT government “to consider the whole matter and accept” it.

In a statement, he said, “There has been a long-standing demand of the youth in Jammu for a holiday on the birthday of my father Maharaja Hari Singh, which I strongly support.” He said he had conveyed his views to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He, however, said that continued agitation and disruption of normal life was not desirable in the highly sensitive border region of Jammu.

Recounting the contributions made by his father, Singh said he took up several progressive measures, including building colleges and hospitals.

#jammu