Karan Singh wants his Dal Lake property back

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 17

Karan Singh, former President of J&K and Rajya Sabha ex-member, has sought vacation of his Lake Pavilion property, popularly known as Kabutar Khana, an island palace inside famous Dal Lake. The 91-year-old says the property measuring 21 kanals and 19 marlas with a building was taken over by the Border Security Force (BSF) “unilaterally without fixation of any rent or assessment of rental value” in 1990.

In 1993, the government approved a monthly rent of Rs 1,464 for the entire property. In 2003, without his consent the property was handed over to the CRPF, Singh says in the petition submitted before the High Court of J&K and Ladakh.

The court has issued notices to Union Home Ministry and J&K administration to respond to Singh’s plea by April 20.

He has sought a court direction to the officials to constitute a committee of experts to assess the damage caused to the palace and accordingly, pay the compensation for damages caused due to “unauthorised and illegal occupation”.

He said officials should be directed to grant interest at the rate of 18% per annum for withholding the enhanced rentals towards use and occupation of the premises from the day of its occupation till the time the same is handed back to him.