Kargil CEC inspects health facilities

Jammu, June 17

Jaffer Akhoon, Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC, Kargil, conducted a surprise visit to the District Hospital, Kargil and inspected the health facilities being provided to patients and addressed their immediate concerns.

The CEC was accompanied by Medical Superintendent, Resident Medical Officer (RMO), and doctors on duty. He inspected all wards and interacted with the patients to inquire about their health and the quality of care they get in the hospital.

Akhoon paid particular attention to an accident case, personally inquiring about the patient’s health and ensuring that they were receiving adequate care. In addition to addressing patient concerns, several issues were resolved instantly during the visit.

