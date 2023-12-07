Kargil DC reviews progress of Swadesh Darshan

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 6

Kargil Deputy Commissioner Shrikant Suse reviewed the progress of proposed works of the Tourism Department under Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme in the district. He was accompanied by ACR Kargil, SE PHE and I&FC, Assistant Director, Tourism Kargil, Project Director. KREDA, besides other concerned officers.

The DC inspected the proposed site at Sangam Viewpoint on National Highway 1, Hunderman Viewpoint near LoC, and Hunderman Museum.

Suse was informed that the Detailed Project Reports for these projects under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 Scheme of the Ministry of Tourism are under preparation. He instructed officials of Tourism Department to ensure installation of signages, make provision of proper lighting, toilet facilities for male and female tourists and other basic facilities, welcome gate as well as outlet for local products under overall border tourism development project for the village.

He also met villagers and sought their feedback and suggestions regarding these projects.

A delegation of local inhabitants of the village projected various demands, which included irrigation facility, installation of a telecommunication tower, special funds for development of village, development of additional viewpoints for tourists and other related demands. The DC gave a hearing to all projected demands and assured early redressal.

He encouraged villagers to take benefit of the Revised Homestay Policy-2023 of Ladakh. Under this policy, eligible beneficiaries will receive assistance to establish homestays.

