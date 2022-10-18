Kargil kids to get cricket kits

Jammu, October 17
The Ladakh administration has decided to extend help to Maqsooma, a Class VI student of Kaksar High School, and her team members in Kargil district after a video showing her playing cricket went viral.
Ravinder Kumar, Secretary, Youth Services and Sports, Ladakh, announced that cricket kits would be sent to Kaksar High School in Kargil immediately.
“The Youth Services and Sports Department of Ladakh, will also help her team and the school,” said a spokesperson of the administration.In the video, Maqsooma also spoke about her passion for cricket and also acknowledged the support and training she received from her father at home and the teacher at school.
She articulated her aspiration to become a cricketer like Virat Kohli.
