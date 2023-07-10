Kargil tulips to beautify Yamuna banks in Delhi

Our Correspondent

Jammu, July 9

To beautify the Yamuna river banks, the administration of Delhi is planning to procure endangered wild tulips that grow in Drass region of Kargil in Ladakh. It has been reliably learnt that the Ladakh administration has received a request related to tulip procurement. While the cultivated tulips need cold weather conditions, some varieties of wild tulips can survive hot weather.

Promote wild flower We have appealed to the administration time and again to promote wild tulip. Noor Mohammad, Chairman, Block Development Council, Drass

Brigadier BD Sharma (retd), Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, stated, “The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi wants to procure wild tulips grown in Drass instead of procuring tulips from Holland for the beautification of the banks of the Yamuna river.”

As per reports, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has asked the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) to procure tulip bulbs from Ladakh.

Wild tulips, locally known as Kapi Mendoq, bloom in early June, filling up the air with its fragrance and attracting tourists and locals from across Ladakh. L-G Mishra had visited Drass last month and enquired about the potential of wild tulips as a cash crop with farmers and floriculturists. The farmers and floriculturists had at that time requested the L-G for assistance in developing a wild tulip garden in Drass. After the Lieutenant Governor’s visit, a horticulture team had visited Drass to assess the feasibility of a tulip garden in the region.

Noor Mohammad, Chairman of the Block Development Council (BDC) in Drass, said the wild tulips grow only in the villages of the region especially in Mushkoh and Suru Valley. “We have appealed to the administration time and again to promote wild tulip in a way that it attracts tourists and help in sustaining the locals,” he said.