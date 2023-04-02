Kargil war hero Subedar Major Tsewang Murop dies in road accident near Leh

PTI

New Delhi, April 2

Subedar Major Tsewang Murop, a Kargil war hero and Vir Chakra awardee, died in a road accident near Leh on Saturday night, Army officials said.

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande and all ranks of the Indian Army expressed condolences on the demise of Subedar Major Morup.

The Fire and Fury fraternity shared moments of irreparable loss with family of Subedar Major Tsewang Morup, Vir Chakra s/o Naib Subedar Chhering Mutup, Ashok Chakra. We shall stand guard by the flame of bravery and sacrifice for the motherland. Last rites planned on 06 Apr.

"Kargil war hero Subedar Major Tsewang Murop, Vir Chakra, lost his life in a road accident last night near Leh," said an Army official.

Commander of the Army's Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps Lt Gen Rashim Bali met Murop's family, including his father Naib Subedar (retd) Chhering Mutup, and conveyed condolences on behalf of the Army.

Murop's father is an Ashok Chakra awardee.

The exact nature of the accident is not immediately known.

"Last night, we lost Sub Maj Tsewang Morup, Vir Chakra, hero of Kargil War and son of Naib Subedar Chhering Mutup, Ashok Chakra, to a tragic accident," the Ladakh Scouts tweeted.

"Condolences to the most decorated family of the country. Rest in peace braveheart, Great loss to Army, Ladakh Scouts and the Nation," it said.

