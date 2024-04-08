Kargil’s Apricot Blossom Festival a hit, tourists enthralled by local traditions

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 7

Department of Tourism, Kargil, organised the Apricot Blossom Festival in Garkone village in Kargil. Assistant Director Tourism, Kargil, Rehmatullah Butt was the chief guest, Assistant Tourist Officer Rasool Lal, Airport Authority Director, Leh, Ramandeep Singh and officers from Army attended the programme besides a number of national and international tourists.

Rehmatullah Butt emphasised the significance of these culturally enriching programmes. He highlighted the potential for tourism in regions like these, where diversity in language, culture, and ethnicity stands out uniquely in the world.

Emphasising the significance of organising the festival, he noted that Garkone and its neighbouring villages are renowned for producing high-quality apricots in the district. He urged the community to actively preserve their rich identity and cultural heritage.

Explaining the high potential of Aryan belt in attracting tourists from around the world, Butt said this festival will send out a positive message to the rest of the world. He further said that along with the unique landscapes of Ladakh, tourists during the festival will also have an interest to have a glimpse of local tradition, culture and food.

Rasool Lal said the district administration is committed to extend all possible support to push for the export of apricots to national and international markets.

Meanwhile, colourful cultural programmes were presented by artists of Garkone, Darchiks, Sanachay, Bodh Kharboo, Hordas, Yuldar that enthralled the audience.

Apricot Blossom Festival is being held across Union Territory of Ladakh till April 18, during which visitors can witness the mesmerising blossom of apricot trees and display of its products.

