  J & K
  Kashmir Advocates Association gets recognition from High Court

Kashmir Advocates Association gets recognition from High Court

Kashmir Advocates Association gets recognition from High Court


Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 29

The Kashmir Advocates Association (KAA) has announced that it has been officially recognised by the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh while exercising powers of Bar Council under Section 58 of the Advocates Act, 1961.

In a statement here, KAA stated, “This recognition marks a historic milestone, as KAA becomes the first and only Advocates Association/ Bar Association to receive such acknowledgment from the Bar Council of J&K and the Hon’ble High Court of J&K&L.”

“The recognition of KAA is a testament to the dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment of the members of KAA in upholding the principles of justice and advocating for the legal community in the region. This significant achievement underscores the vital role that the KAA plays in supporting and representing the interests of advocates across the Valley,” it stated.

“KAA is committed to work for the welfare of legal professionals practicing in different courts of the Union Territory. By addressing the needs and concerns of its members, the association aims to enhance the professional environment and ensure their well-being,” the association said.

“The association looks forward to further strengthening its efforts in working for the betterment and welfare of advocates in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, particularly in the Kashmir Valley,” the statement added.

Earlier J&K administration banned elections within the lawyers’ body, citing unspecified apprehensions of “breach of peace”.

In an order on June 25, Srinagar District Magistrate had said there was “an emergent situation which can lead to breach of peace and disruption of public order, if J&K HCBA proceeds forward (sic) with the scheduled elections”. The HCBA election, which has not been held since 2020, was scheduled on July 1.

“I, district magistrate Srinagar, by virtue of powers vested in me under Section 144 CrPC order that no gathering of four or more persons shall be allowed in the premises of District Court Complex, Moominabad, Batmaloo or at any place for the purpose of J&K High Court Bar Association Srinagar elections till further orders,” the order said.

The administration had also directed the Srinagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to ensure compliance and “prevent any potential law and order situation”, while warning that any violation of the order would attract punitive action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

Significant milestone, claims KAA

  • Kashmir Advocates Association announces it has been officially recognised by the High Court of J&K and Ladakh while exercising powers of Bar Council under Section 58 of the Advocates Act, 1961
  • First and only Advocates Association/ Bar Association to receive such acknowledgment from the Bar Council of J&K and the High Court of J&K&L, says KAA
  • Earlier, J&K admn banned elections within the lawyers’ body, citing unspecified apprehensions of “breach of peace”
  • Srinagar DM had said there was “an emergent situation which can lead to disruption of public order, if J&K HCBA proceeds forward with the scheduled elections”
