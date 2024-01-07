Kashmir-based political parties protest power purchase pact with Rajasthan

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, January 6

The agreement between Ratle Hydro Electric Power Corporation Limited (RHPCL) in Kishtwar of Jammu division and Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services Limited has turned into a major political controversy as Kashmir-based political parties have hit out at the government.

RHPCL, a joint venture company of NHPC Limited and Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation (JKSPDC), recently entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services Limited, for off take of power generated from 850 MW Ratle Project.

The agreement has been signed for offtake of power for a period of 40 years from the Commercial Operation Date (COD) of the project and as per power allocation to be notified by the Ministry of Power, Government of India.

Former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti in a statement said, “At a time when J&K is facing a severe power crisis never witnessed before, our hydroelectric resources are being outsourced to other states. Yet another decision that will rob people of basic amenities with an intention to collectively punish inhabitants of J&K.”

The move comes at a time when most of the areas in J&K are facing power crisis. Power cuts in both the regions of Kashmir and Jammu have become common during freezing cold weather. Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said at a time when the entire J&K is facing an acute electricity crisis, especially in its rural areas, the reported leasing out of electricity from Ratle Power Project, Kishtwar, to Rajasthan is quite puzzling.

“The J&K administration has off and on came on record claiming that it has been buying the power supply from other states to meet the demands in the Union Territory, while at the same time leasing out its own supply to another state is beyond comprehension. I urge the J&K administration to come clear on the facts,” said Bukhari.

Interestingly, in November last year the Administrative Council (AC) led by Lt-Governor Manoj Sinha gave its approval for purchase of additional energy of 500 MW of firm power from Ministry of Power (MOP) to meet power requirement of the UT.

A government spokesperson had at that time said, “The availability in winter reduces due to high proportion of hydropower in the UT. In order to bridge this gap between demand and availability of power during winter months AC approved signing of fresh Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) by J&K Power Corporation Limited (JKPCL) with NTPC regarding Singrauli-III run by NTPC.”

Electricity supply in UT reviewed daily: Sinha

As the Jammu and Kashmir administration is facing criticism over the power crisis in Kashmir, L-G Manoj Sinha on Saturday said the electricity supply was being reviewed daily by him

“I review the electricity supply in Jammu and Kashmir. I’m personally monitoring the supply scenario every evening. I get feedback on area-wise power supply,” the L-G said during a function in Srinagar

He said the UT administration was committed to serving the people with complete dedication and resolving their issues promptly

