Kashmir continues to reel under freezing night temperatures

Srinagar, January 4
Kashmir continued to reel under sub-zero temperatures as the mercury remained several degrees below freezing point across the Valley for the third consecutive night, officials said on Wednesday.
Srinagar recorded a low of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night against minus 4.4 degrees Celsius the night before.
Pahalgam in Anantnag district registered a temperature of minus 9.4 degrees Celsius and was the coldest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir.
The minimum temperature in Gulmarg recorded a temperature of minus 8.4 degrees Celsius, the officials said.
The Met office has forecast dry weather for the region, leading to colder nights and slightly warmer daytime temperatures, over the next few days.
Qazigund also witnessed a slight rise in the minimum temperature on Tuesday night, registering a low of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius.
In Kupwara, the minimum temperature settled at minus 6 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 3.8 degrees, the officials said.
The less-than-normal precipitation this winter has resulted in increased respiratory problems for residents, particularly the children and the elderly, doctors said.
The sub-zero temperatures have resulted in several water bodies in the Valley freezing.
Most areas of the Valley received snow on Thursday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
SYL meet: Punjab doesn't have a single drop of water to share with Haryana, says CM Bhagwant Mann
‘More than 78 per cent of 150 blocks in Punjab are in extrem...
President gives assent to Gujarat Bill that gives police power to take action against protesters
Bill seeks to make any violation of prohibitory orders issue...
Government approves Rs 19,744 crore National Green Hydrogen Mission; envisages Rs 8 lakh-crore investment
The Mission will facilitate demand creation, production, uti...
Attacks on civilians: Centre decides to deploy 18 companies of CRPF in Jammu region
Intelligence inputs indicate possible fresh attacks on civil...
Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects her ‘friend’ Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them
Incident an example of extreme brutality, says Delhi Deputy ...