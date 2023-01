Kashmir continues to reel under freezing night temperatures

PTI

Srinagar, January 4

Kashmir continued to reel under sub-zero temperatures as the mercury remained several degrees below freezing point across the Valley for the third consecutive night, officials said on Wednesday.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night against minus 4.4 degrees Celsius the night before.

Pahalgam in Anantnag district registered a temperature of minus 9.4 degrees Celsius and was the coldest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir.

The minimum temperature in Gulmarg recorded a temperature of minus 8.4 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

The Met office has forecast dry weather for the region, leading to colder nights and slightly warmer daytime temperatures, over the next few days.

Qazigund also witnessed a slight rise in the minimum temperature on Tuesday night, registering a low of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius.

In Kupwara, the minimum temperature settled at minus 6 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 3.8 degrees, the officials said.

The less-than-normal precipitation this winter has resulted in increased respiratory problems for residents, particularly the children and the elderly, doctors said.

The sub-zero temperatures have resulted in several water bodies in the Valley freezing.

Most areas of the Valley received snow on Thursday.