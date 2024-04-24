Kashmir cyber police bust mule accounts’ racket, 4 held

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 23

The Cyber Police in Kashmir have arrested four persons involved in setting up mule bank accounts defrauding people of crores of rupees.

The police said perpetrators, operating from outside Jammu and Kashmir, lured potential victims through emails, chatrooms or social media, offering inducements in exchange for renting out their bank accounts. “Once trapped, victims unknowingly help in illegal transactions through mule bank accounts, sending the money to the criminal’s main accounts,” a police spokesman said.

The police said four persons from Srinagar have been identified as orchestrating and managing these mule bank accounts and enticing unsuspecting individuals to participate in these illegal activities. They have been identified as Sajad Ahmad Rah of Chinar Colony Mehjoor Nagar, Srinagar; Tawqair Ahmad Bhat of Banpora Nowgam, Srinagar; Ubaid Ahmad Rah of Hamdaniya Colony, Bemina, Srinagar; and Amir Rah of Chinar Colony Mehjoor Nagar, Srinagar.

“These accounts serve as channels for the receipt and transfer of unlawfully obtained funds on behalf of cyber fraudsters. Such activities are pivotal to organised fraud operations targeting vulnerable segments of the society, including homemakers, the economically disadvantaged, auto-rickshaw drivers, labourers, and local vendors,” the police said.

“The funds, often acquired through online fraudulent means such as investment scams, online gaming apps, phishing or identity theft, are discreetly shuffled between multiple accounts to evade detection,” the police said.

The cyber has filed a case 10/2024 under relevant legal provisions and initiated a comprehensive investigation.

The police said inquiries revealed numerous mule accounts operating in various districts of Kashmir, with transactions totalling crores of rupees.

Police spokesperson said people should remain vigilant and guard against falling victim to such fraudulent schemes.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Social Media #Srinagar