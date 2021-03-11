Kashmir deserves 51 seats, says CPM

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 6

The CPI (Marxist) on Friday said the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission were unjustified and illogical. It said, “These recommendations were clearly politically motivated aimed at changing the demographic character and composition of J&K.”

The panel has recommended increasing six seats in Jammu and only one in the Valley. The party said, “A fair delimitation, based on population, should have given 51 seats to Kashmir and 39 to Jammu.”

According to the 2011 census, the Kashmir population is 68.9 lakh and Jammu’s is 53.8 lakh, the party said.