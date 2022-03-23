'Kashmir Files' propaganda, says Farooq Abdullah

PTI

New Delhi, March 22

Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah today broke his silence on The Kashmir Files movie, which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley, saying the film was far away from reality and nothing but “propaganda” to polarise the nation.

Abdullah also suggested setting up of a ‘Truth and Reconciliation Commission’ headed by an “honest” person to find out what had happened at that time. “I would like everything to be investigated properly as to who were the 'parties' interested in ethnic cleansing at that time,” Abdullah said. —