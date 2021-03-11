‘Kashmir Files’ to blame for killings: National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, May 16

Kashmir’s major political parties—National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)—say ‘The Kashmir Files’ film has created an atmosphere of hate in the country, resulting in attacks on the minority community.

“I told Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha that The Kashmir Files should be banned. How is it possible that a Muslim kills a Hindu and then mixes his blood with rice and tells his wife to eat it?” Farooq Abdullah asked. He said the film had forced the youth to think that they were looked down upon by people outside J&K. “The oppression of Muslims in various parts of the country is also triggering a wave of hate among them. This has to be stopped,” he said.

Abdullah said he was not allowed by the J&K administration to visit the family of Rahul Bhat, who was killed by militants inside his office in Budgam last week.

Bhat was appointed as a revenue clerk under a special employment package for migrants in 2010-11.

PDP chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said that even during the peak of unrest in Kashmir, the minority Kashmiri Pandits were not attacked. She blamed the The Kashmir Files movie for creating an atmosphere of hatred in J&K.

“We created a safe atmosphere for Kashmiri Pandits. During the unrest peak in 2010 and 2016, no killing happened. The Kashmir Files movie has also triggered it. They are creating Hindu-Muslim issues to distract from real topics,” Mehbooba said.

On Sunday, a delegation led by Abdullah, who is also the president of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), met Sinha at the Raj Bhavan over the issue of security of Kashmiri Pandit employees.

The PAGD also urged Kashmiri Pandit employees not to leave the Valley as it was their home. The community has demanded their relocation following the killing of Bhat by terrorists.

The L-G has directed the police to ensure foolproof security for the employees.

