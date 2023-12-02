Kashmir incomplete sans Pandits: Union Minister

Jammu, December 1
Union Minister Jitendra Singh has said the Kashmir valley is incomplete without Kashmiri Pandits, who have been for centuries an essential part of the unique civilisation, culture and tradition that the region is known for all over the world.
During an event here in Jammu on Friday, he said the Pandit community had contributed to the enrichment of academics, literature and art beyond the shores of J&K. Even before the Independence, the then princely states across the country, as far as central India, engaged Kashmiri Pandit scholars in education and administration. “After Independence, the Pandit community contributed immensely in civil services, academics, etc.,” he added.
