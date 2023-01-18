Kashmir issue will persist till India, Pak talk: Farooq Abdullah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 17

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah today asserted that the problem Kashmir was here to stay for long "unless we engage Pakistan in talks".

Speaking at a function here to release former Intelligence Bureau (IB) and RAW chief AS Dulat's book "A Life in the Shadows - A Memoir", Farooq, who was the guest of honour, said, "Not only the problem of Kashmir, but even terrorism will remain there till we talk to our neighbour." On the PM Narendra Modi-led government, the former J&K Chief Minister noted that the "tragedy of last eight years is that people are winning elections, but losing the nation".