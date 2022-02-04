Kashmir journalist Fahad Shah arrested for sharing ‘anti-national’ content

Srinagar February 4
Police on Friday arrested a journalist, Fahad Shah, in Kashmir for sharing “anti-national” content on social media
Shah, an Editor of The Kashmir Walla, has been arrested by the Pulwama police and accused of intending to create fear among the public to disturb law and order.
“Some Facebook users and portals have been uploading anti-national content including photographs, videos and posts with criminal intention to create fear among the public and the content so uploaded can provoke the public to disturb law and order,” police said in a statement here.
Police said these Facebook users were uploading such posts which “tantamount to glorifying the terrorist activities and causing dent to the image of law enforcing agencies besides causing ill-will and disaffection against the country”.
During the course of the investigation, police said one accused, identified as Fahad Shah, was arrested. The accused is on police remand. The investigation into the matter is under way.
