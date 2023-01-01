Kashmir needs no special status, says Kerala Governor at Sufi conference

Srinagar, December 31
Kashmir has so many special things and qualities that it does not need any special position under the law, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said here on Saturday. Khan was the chief guest at a Sufi conference organised at the SKICC here. He said the sense of equality in the world today is so much that the past inequalities based on where you were born, have ended.
“There is a natural law which says that if your character is good, if you serve people, then you get a special position which no law can take away from you. This is what the religion, what the Sufism teaches us, and this is what the United Nations declaration on human rights says,” he told reporters.
He said there is no special provision for anyone on the basis of where he was born or in which religion he was born. Earlier, in his speech, Khan said it was a misunderstanding that some law or constitutional provision makes people special.
