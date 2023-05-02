Kashmir police file chargesheet against Gujarat conman Kiran Patel

Our Correspondent

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar May 2

Kashmir Police on Tuesday filed chargesheet against Gujarat conman Kiran Bhai Patel, charging him of cheating and criminal conspiracy against the J&K state. The chargesheet has been filed in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar.

On March 16, Patel, 48, was arrested in Srinagar after he conned the J&K administration and acquired VVIP protocol and security while in Kashmir. He posed as an Additional Director (Strategy & Campaigns) Prime Minister’s Office and duped officials and civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.

Patel has been charged with cheating, impersonation, and criminal conspiracy under Sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 170, 120B of IPC and Sections 3, 5 of Emblem and Names (Prev of improper use) Act, 1950.

Patel is currently lodged in central Jail, Srinagar.

On April 25, his close aide Piyush Kantibhai Vasita was arrested by Kashmir Police for making fake visiting cards for him to dupe officials and civilians. Vasita is being investigated and police have not filed chargesheet against him yet.

On March 28, Patel’s wife Malini Patel was taken into custody in the same case by the Gujarat Police in connection with a cheating case registered against the couple by a former Gujarat minister’s brother Jagdish Chavda.

The Patel couple and their two daughters travelled to Jammu and Kashmir on a holiday in October last year and February this year and stayed at the five-star hotel from where he was arrested on March 2.

After staying in the Valley for two to three days, the family returned home to Ahmedabad in February. A few days later, Patel again travelled to Kashmir with his friend and was arrested.

The imposter had taken the LG administration for a ride by securing Z-plus security cover, a bulletproof Mahindra Scorpio SUV, official accommodation at a five-star hotel, and visits to top tourist spots and strategic security locations.

