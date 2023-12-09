Kashmir police issue warning across districts against misuse of social media

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, December 8

In a unified effort to curb the propagation of separatist ideologies through social media, Kashmir Police, led by senior police officials, have issued strict warnings against individuals becoming tools for such organisations.

Strict action If anyone receives any content from separatist organisations or terrorists, they should immediately approach the nearest police station. Hiding such information will warrant strict action as per law. Amod Ashok Nagpure, SSP, Baramulla

Baramulla Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amod Ashok Nagpure emphasised the need for stringent action against those sharing content glorifying terrorists or promoting secessionism and communal disharmony.

“Those found involved will be dealt with strictly under the law,” asserted the SSP.

This advisory echoes across all districts of Kashmir, with similar warnings issued by SSPs in Shopian, Budgam, Bandipora, Kupwara, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Kulgam and Anantnag.

The police have initiated measures to crack down on individuals aiding separatist designs by sharing content, information, or videos on digital platforms, thereby acting as catalysts in spreading such ideologies.

SSP Nagpure urged parents to monitor their children’s digital activities, ensuring they refrain from engaging in separatist activities. “If anyone receives any content from separatist organisations or terrorists, they should immediately approach the nearest police station with that content and information. Hiding such information will warrant strict action as per law,” added SSP Nagpure, emphasising the importance of community cooperation in maintaining security.

The District Magistrate of Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, recently issued an order under Section 144 CRPC 1973, prohibiting the posting, uploading, or propagation of content glorifying terrorists, inciting violence, and promoting terrorist and secessionist ideologies.

The order addresses the misuse of social media platforms and aims to prevent actions that could jeopardise state security and public tranquillity.

Expressing concern over the misuse of social media, Dr Asgar urged the public to comply with the order and refrain from engaging in activities that could contribute to the propagation of anti-national content. The order empowers law enforcement agencies to take necessary actions against individuals or groups found violating the prohibition.

These measures underscore the authorities’ commitment to curbing the misuse of digital platforms for nefarious purposes, with a focus on maintaining the security and well-being of the region.

