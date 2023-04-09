Kashmir policy is like emperor’s new clothes: PDP

PTI

srinagar, April 8

The PDP on Saturday said the BJP's Kashmir policy and its "naya Kashmir rhetoric were like the emperor's new clothes that the judiciary and civil society had no option but to praise".

In its monthly newsletter, the party said in BJP's "naya Kashmir", a conman like Kiran Patel visits the Valley flanked by security personnel while journalist Asif Sultan is jailed for doing his job. Patel was arrested in Srinagar last month for allegedly posing as an additional secretary in the central government and enjoying security cover, besides other hospitality.