Kashmir schools to close on Nov 28 for 3-month winter break

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 25

In response to the prevailing cold weather conditions, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday announced the commencement of winter vacation for all schools in the Kashmir Valley from November 28.

An official order from the Directorate of School Education Kashmir outlined that all government and recognised private schools up to 8th standard will observe winter vacation from November 28 to February 29, 2024.

Similarly, schools up to 12th standard will have their winter break from December 11 to February 29, 2024.

The teaching staff has been directed to resume duties at their respective schools on February 21, 2024, to facilitate arrangements for the upcoming examinations. During the vacation period, teachers are expected to be available on demand for any online guidance required by students.

The statement issued with the order emphasised that any deviation from the provided schedule by the head of the school or teaching staff would result in strict action under the applicable rules.

