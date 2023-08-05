Kashmir struck by 3 earthquakes in a day

Srinagar, August 5
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Kashmir on Saturday evening, officials said. There were no reports of any damage.
The earthquake that took place at 9.31 pm had its epicentre in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, officials said.
The quake hit at the latitude of 36.38 degrees north and longitude of 70.77 degrees east at the depth of 181 km, officials said.
This was the third quake to hit J&K in the day.
Earlier, the region was jolted by quakes occurring in Pakistan and in the Hindu Kush region at 8.36 am and 10.24 am. The two quakes, in that order, were measured 4.8 and 5.2.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Feeling lunar gravity': Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into Moon's orbit
There will be four more Moon-bound manoeuvres to bring satel...
Tremors jolt Delhi, parts of north India; epicentre of earthquake in Afghanistan’s Hindukush region
Quake hit twice at around 9.30 pm, says resident of a high-r...
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan moved to Attock jail after handed 3-year sentence in corruption case
It is the same jail where former PM Nawaz Sharif was kept af...
Demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh continues; illegal structures on 2.6 acres of land razed
Nuh District Magistrate Dhirender Khadgata says curfew has b...
3 killed in fresh violence in Manipur’s Bishnupur; curfew relaxation hours slashed
The 24-hour general strike called by the coordinating commit...