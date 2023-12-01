Kashmir tops nation in power outages

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, November 30

Amid mounting concerns over power challenges, Kashmir is confronting the undesirable distinction of leading the nation in power interruptions.

Data disclosed by the National Power Portal points to the Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL) as the weakest performer among power distribution companies (discoms) in ensuring a consistent power supply. September’s recorded data exposes significant disruptions in both frequency and duration.

The monthly average number of interruptions in Kashmir has reached a staggering 80.49 hours, with duration of these interruptions reaching up to 105.32 hours.

Valley’s electricity Woes National Power Portal points to KPDCL as the weakest performer among power distribution companies

Monthly average number of interruptions has reached 80.49 hours, with interruptions reaching up to 105.32 hours

For 2022, KPDCL reported a dismal System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI) of 889 and a System Average Interruption Frequency Index (SAIFI) of 723.95

In contrast, the all-India averages for the same indices were significantly lower at 116.12 for SAIDI and 171.64 for SAIFI

KPDCL’s struggle to sustain uninterrupted power supply intensifies with the onset of winter, as increasing demand surpasses supply, exacerbating power issues in the region.

According to power reliability indices, the Kashmir Valley contends with power cuts equivalent to a month annually. Figures from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) underscore the concerning disparity between KPDCL’s performance and the national average in power reliability indices.

For 2022, KPDCL reported a dismal System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI) of 889 and a System Average Interruption Frequency Index (SAIFI) of 723.95. In contrast, the all-India averages for the same indices were significantly lower at 116.12 for SAIDI and 171.64 for SAIFI.

SAIDI and SAIFI are pivotal metrics for analysing power system performance, offering insights into the quality of electricity supply. Lower values indicate a more reliable power system with fewer and shorter outages, crucial for maintaining uninterrupted electricity supply to consumers.

A senior Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited official acknowledged the elevated values for SAIFI and SAIDI in Kashmir, signalling persistent power cuts compounding the ongoing crisis.

Reduced power purchases and allegations of power pilferage further complicate the situation, raising concerns about the power infrastructure’s reliability.

Stakeholders are calling for urgent measures to address the root causes of interruptions and ensure a reliable and stable power supply, especially with the winter months intensifying the region’s electricity demands.

293 Mw power allocation

The Centre has increased power allocation to Jammu and Kashmir by about 293 MW, by transferring power from distant power houses in West Bengal, Bihar, and even Bhutan, an official spokesperson said here on Thursday.

#Kashmir #Srinagar