Kashmir valley abuzz with migratory birds

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, December 18

Nearly five lakh migratory birds have arrived at Hokersar wetland on the outskirts of Srinagar which serves as a host to around 10 lakh winged visitors (water birds) from the northernmost region of Siberia to European countries, where freezing temperatures make it difficult for them to survive.

The Kashmir valley surrounded by the Himalayan ranges provides a conducive atmosphere with optimum temperature for the birds coming from northern region of the globe.

According to the Department of Wildlife, nearly five lakh avian visitors, including mallard, coot and greylag goose, have already arrived in Kashmir and the number is expected to rise in the coming months. These birds start their journey in early October and stay here till mid-April every year.

Ifshan Dewan, Wildlife Warden, Wetlands Division, Srinagar, said, “The wetlands are bustling with a variety of intriguing bird species. Around 5 lakh birds have arrived after traveling from the world’s coldest places, including Siberia, China and Central Asia, to stay in our protected waterbodies for about six months.”

She said 10 lakh birds of nearly 70 species were expected to arrive in Hokersar and 12 surrounding wetlands this winter.

“Our annual bird census, which we carry out in February, has shown that between 60 and 70 different bird species visit this area each year. However, we are unable to foresee the arrival of new species,” she said.

In 2013, Hokersar, spread over 13.54 sq km, was declared a Ramsar site. Not far from Srinagar, Hokersar, touching its border lines with Srinagar, Budgam and Baramulla districts, serves as an “airport for the migratory birds” for the winter months.

Officials are trying to maintain optimum level of water in the wetlands by strengthening embankments and carrying out regular dredging of the wetland. It also helps in growing adequate water chestnuts in the wetland which act as a fodder for the birds.

