Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets

Dubai, October 2
A UAE-based business conglomerate, which has more than 50 supermarkets in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, is showcasing Kashmiri apples in its stores, giving a boost to the export of the superior quality apples from India to the international market. The premium apples native to Kashmir are considered one of the best quality apples harvested mainly in the months of September and October.
Mir Syed Shahid Ahmed Kamili, president of the Federation Chambers of Industries, Kashmir, said India ranked seventh in apple production in the world.
“Kashmir boasts of 80 per cent of the apple production in India. We thank India as we are getting heavy subsidies and support to promote the export of Kashmiri products,” he said.
Al Maya Group has more than 50 supermarkets in the GCC members—Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
