Kashmiri Olympian bags gold, bronze at Dubai skiing event

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, November 10

Arif Khan, a distinguished skier, secured gold and bronze medals in the challenging Slalom event at the FIS International Ski Races in Dubai. Clocking an impressive 51.98 seconds over three runs, Khan navigated the course with a remarkable first run at 17.45 seconds, followed by two consecutive runs at 17.43 seconds each.

Participating in four races during the tournament, Khan displayed his prowess by achieving victories in the third and fourth races. After missing the race on the first day, he achieved a top-10 position in the second race. The third day witnessed Khan securing a bronze medal, while the fourth day marked the Indian team's triumph, claiming the first international gold medal.

Sets sights on asian games, olympics Arif Khan, a distinguished skier, has set his sights on the Asian and Olympic games, determined to bring further laurels to India

As the only Indian competitor at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Khan's journey has been marked by groundbreaking achievements, including securing quota places and winning Olympic quota places in many events

Arif Khan, the sole Indian contender at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, holds prestigious titles as the national and South Asian slalom champion in alpine skiing. His historic accomplishments include securing quota places in the slalom and giant slalom events in November 2021 during competitions in Montenegro.

Having showcased his skiing excellence at the Beijing Olympics in both slalom and giant slalom events, Khan continues to make waves in international skiing. Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to congratulate Khan, stating, "Massive news coming out from Dubai, Kashmiri skier Arif Khan wins Gold medal in the ongoing FIS international ski races in Dubai in the slalom event. Arif also won a bronze medal yesterday in the same competition. Congratulations."

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party Chief Syed Altaf Bukhari hailed Khan's achievement as motivation for the youth. He posted on his Twitter handle, "Heartiest congratulations to the son of the soil, Arif Khan, for bagging Gold and Bronze medals at FIS International Ski Races Dubai. Achievements like these should motivate our youth to move ahead with grit and determination to make a name for themselves and their country."

Khan shared the challenges faced during the tournament due to the short, icy slopes of around 200 meters. Despite the difficulties, Khan's perseverance led to his victory, making history and inspiring fellow Indian skiers to excel in international championships.

