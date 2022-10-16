Kashmiri Pandit killed by militants in Shopian

Srinagar, October 15
A Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead allegedly by militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.
Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Central Kashmir) Sujit Kumar said initial investigation suggested that militants of a local oufit were behind the attack. Puran Krishan Bhat was attacked near his house at Chudargund village in Shopian. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.
The officials said the area had been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the assailants. The killing of the local resident stunned the villagers. Wailing women gathered outside the house of the deceased.
“There is no bread earner in the family now. Bhat was self-employed who owned an apple orchard,” a villager said, adding that the killing was shocking and had terrified all residents. In August, Kashmiri Pandit Sunil Kumar was shot dead by terrorists at an apple orchard in Shopian district. His brother Pintu Kumar was also wounded in the firing.
Kashmir has been witnessing a series of targeted killings since October last year. Many of the victims have been migrant workers or Kashmiri Pandits.
Kashmiri Pandit employees have been protesting for the past five months demanding their transfer to Jammu. Soon after the news of Bhat’s killing spread, residents of Vessu Pandit migrant colony at Kulgam burnt an effigy of the J&K administration.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted: “Attack on Puran Krishan Bhat by terrorists in Shopian is a dastardly act of cowardice. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved family. I assure the people that the perpetrators and those aiding and abetting terrorists will be severely punished.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Xi Jinping warns China will not renounce use of force to unify Taiwan; vows to strengthen military
Xi also stressed on further modernising national defence and...
Rupee is not sliding, dollar is strengthening: FM Sitharaman
Says inflation is at a manageable level
Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former minister Sunder Sham Arora for offering bribe
The Bureau is learnt to have recovered the bribe money
Kharge vs Tharoor on Monday as Congress set for non-Gandhi president after 24 years; results on Oct 19
Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form e...
Excise policy ‘scam’: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on Monday
CBI had registered an FIR in August against Sisodia and 14 o...