Kashmiri Pandit killed by militants in Shopian

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, October 15

A Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead allegedly by militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Central Kashmir) Sujit Kumar said initial investigation suggested that militants of a local oufit were behind the attack. Puran Krishan Bhat was attacked near his house at Chudargund village in Shopian. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Puran Bhat

The officials said the area had been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the assailants. The killing of the local resident stunned the villagers. Wailing women gathered outside the house of the deceased.

“There is no bread earner in the family now. Bhat was self-employed who owned an apple orchard,” a villager said, adding that the killing was shocking and had terrified all residents. In August, Kashmiri Pandit Sunil Kumar was shot dead by terrorists at an apple orchard in Shopian district. His brother Pintu Kumar was also wounded in the firing.

Kashmir has been witnessing a series of targeted killings since October last year. Many of the victims have been migrant workers or Kashmiri Pandits.

Kashmiri Pandit employees have been protesting for the past five months demanding their transfer to Jammu. Soon after the news of Bhat’s killing spread, residents of Vessu Pandit migrant colony at Kulgam burnt an effigy of the J&K administration.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted: “Attack on Puran Krishan Bhat by terrorists in Shopian is a dastardly act of cowardice. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved family. I assure the people that the perpetrators and those aiding and abetting terrorists will be severely punished.”