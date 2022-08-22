Kashmiri Pandit organisations demand minority commission in J-K

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, August 22

Leading advocacy groups championing the cause of Kashmiri Pandits for long, the All India Kashmiri Samaj (AIKS) and the Jammu and Kashmir Vichar Manch (JKVM) on Monday expressed concerns at the targeted killings of non-Muslim Minoritites, especially the Pandits, and demanded of the Centre to institute Minority Commission in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

Expressing sense of urgency of attention at the spurt in killings of Pandits and members of other non Muslim minorities groups in the past few months, president of AIKS, Dr Ramesh Raina and president of JKVM, Dileep Mattoo jointly addressed reporters to flag the “pains of the Pandits” on their alleged neglect by Centre and the local Administration, even after abrogation of Article 370.

They, however, lauded the Central government, the local Administration, the Police and Security agencies for their efforts to bring normalcy in the Valley, but rued that nothing concrete was done for the welfare of the Pandits.

A sustained effort by nefarious forces, inimical to India, have been mounted to not to allow return of normalcy.

Raina wondered why a Minority Commission has not been constituted in J and K yet, which is a Constitutional obligation of the Government.

“The Pandits are the first line of defence of the country in Kashmir,” Raina said.

“The threat of the sustainability of the community is exacerbating at a fast pace and needs to be addressed quickly and decisively at the highest leadership level,” he added.

“In short, it needs nothing short of surgical strikes against its authors, executors and those who lend them logistic support,” Raina added.