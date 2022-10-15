Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Shopian

Samaan Lateef
Srinagar, October 15
Terrorists shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday afternoon.
Sources said that armed militants emerged in Chaudrigund Shopian hamlet and shot at a Pandit who sustained critical injuries.
The victim was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The victim has been identified as Puran Krishan, a resident of Chaudrigund Shopian.
Security forces have cordoned off the village and a hunt has been launched to nab the assailants.
Unidentified terrorists have reportedly fired upon one Pandit namely Poran Krishan Bhat s/o Tarak Nath Bhat r/o Choudry Gund Shopian at his residential premises and he is presently under treatment at District Hospital Shopian.— Ahmed Ali Fayyaz (@ahmedalifayyaz) October 15, 2022
