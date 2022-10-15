Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Shopian

Our Correspondent

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, October 15

Terrorists shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday afternoon.

Sources said that armed militants emerged in Chaudrigund Shopian hamlet and shot at a Pandit who sustained critical injuries.

The victim was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The victim has been identified as Puran Krishan, a resident of Chaudrigund Shopian.

Security forces have cordoned off the village and a hunt has been launched to nab the assailants.