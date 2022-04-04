Kashmiri Pandit shot at in Kashmir's Shopian

Chandigarh, April 4
Terrorists fired upon a man in Chotagam Harmain area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday.
A police officer said militants fired upon a Kashmiri Pandit, Sonu Kumar Balaji, a resident of Chotagam.
Sonu, a medical shop owner, has been shifted to nearby hospital for treatment and his condition is stated to be stable.
Meanwhile, whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers, police officer said, adding that a case is also being registered in this regard.
