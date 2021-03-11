Kashmiri Pandit shot in office in Budgam

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, May 12

A Kashmiri Pandit government employee was today shot dead by militants, in what appears to be a targeted attack, at his office in Chadoora town of Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The killing triggered massive protests from the minority community in Kashmir and drew strong condemnation from political parties.

The police said two terrorists barged into the tehsil office in Chadoora and shot point-blank at Rahul Bhat. The victim was posted as a clerk in the revenue department under a special employment package for Kashmiri migrants in 2010.

Bhat, who was residing in a migrants’ colony at Sheikhpura in Budgam district, was shifted to a hospital in Srinagar where he succumbed to his injuries. “Preliminary investigation suggests that two terrorists are involved in the crime and they used a pistol,” the Kashmir zone Police tweeted.

A hunt has been launched to track down the assailants. A little-known outfit, Kashmir Tigers, has claimed responsibility for Bhat’s killing. Protesting the killing, Kashmiri Pandits blocked the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near the Vessu camp in south Kashmir’s Qazigund. Political parties have condemned the killing, saying the targeted killings have triggered a sense of fear among the people.

“I condemn the murderous attack…Targeted killings continue and a sense of fear grows unchecked,” tweeted former CM Omar Abdullah.

Today’s attack is the latest in a series of targeted attacks on migrants and local minorities. “We are not safe here. The government should send us back to our home in Jammu,” said a protester, Sanjay Koul.

This is the year’s third attack on a minority community member in the Valley.

On April 13, a militant killed Satish Kumar Singh, a Rajput, outside his home in Kakran village in Kulgam district. On April 4, militants shot and injured a Kashmiri Pandit, Bal Krishan Bhat (39), inside his shop in Shopian.

#kashmiri pandit