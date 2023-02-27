Kashmiri Pandit shot in Pulwama

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, February 26

A Kashmiri Pandit on his way to a local market along with his wife was shot by armed terrorists in broad daylight in Pulwama district of Kashmir today.

Worked as ATM guard Sanjay Sharma (40) worked as an ATM guard at Achan village in Pulwama district

He had been staying away from work for 3-4 months on the advice of police officials

Armed guard was deputed at the village owing to the threat to the minority population

The victim has been identified as Sanjay Sharma (40), son of Kashinath Sharma and resident of Achan village in Pulwama, where he worked as a bank ATM guard. He was shot from point-blank range around 10.30 am.

“Terrorists fired upon a civilian from minority community, Sanjay Sharma, while he was on his way to a local market. He was shifted to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries,” said the Kashmir police in a statement. An official at the district hospital said the victim, who suffered severe blood loss, was pronounced dead on arrival. The area was cordoned off by the police and Army and a search operation launched. The terrorists fled the scene after the shooting. Due to the presence of minority population in the area, an armed guard was present at the village, said the police. This is the first killing of a Kashmiri Pandit since October last year, when terrorists shot a member of the community in the Chowdhary Gund area of Shopian district. The incident had created panic within the community in the Valley.

Sharma’s colleague at the bank where he worked said a few months ago, senior police officials had advised him to stay away from work owing to security threat. “He was not coming to the bank for the past three to four months,” the employee claimed.

DIG, South Kashmir Range, Rayees Mohammad Bhat said an investigation had been launched. “We have found some clues and are working on these,” said Bhat.

The killing evoked a sharp criticism with Kashmiri Pandit organisations and political leaders asking the security forces to bring those behind the act to book.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, in a statement, said: “My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The administration has given a free hand to the security forces to deal with terrorists and we will continue to combat such acts firmly and decisively.”

Former chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted: “Deeply saddened... I unequivocally condemn this attack & send my condolences to his loved ones.”

#hindus #jammu #kashmir #kashmiri pandits #Pulwama