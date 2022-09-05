Kashmiri Pandits demand setting up of genocide tribunal to probe killings

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, September 5

Kashmiri Pandits have decided to take up the demand of establishment of a genocide tribunal to investigate the killing of Pandits since early 90s.

The decision has been taken by Pandit bodies in line with Supreme Court directions to set up a Special Investigation Team to probe the killings.

The petition will be placed online to seek support from the people of India

Prominent Kashmiri Pandit organistaions Panun Kashmir, Roots in Kashmir, Youth 4 Panun Kashmir and Kashmiri Samiti Delhi met to chalk out the strategy post Supreme Courts direction on the petition to deliver justice to the Kashmiri Pandits and Sikh community on their “genocide and ethnic cleansing in Kashmir”.

The Kashmiri Pandit community reminded that the Government of India has formally accepted that Kashmiri Pandits were subjected to genocide while explaining the ban imposed on Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF).

As Supreme Court asks petitioners to write to the executive for support, not to the judiciary, NGOs have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha. In the letter, NGOs have asked the Union Home Minister to set up a genocide tribunal to help the Kashmiri Hindus and their families, who were affected due to the negligence and delay in justice.