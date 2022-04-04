Kashmiri Pandits will return to Valley soon: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 3

In an emphatic assurance of security and hope to the displaced Kashmiri Pandits, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday asserted that the community members would be able to return soon. This time they would not be uprooted again and this (return) will happen soon, he said.

Giving a thumbs up to the ‘The Kasmir Files’, Bhagwat said it had brought to the fore the sufferings and exodus of Pandits from Kashmir in 1990s. Addressing Kashmiri Hindus through video-conference on the occasion of Navreh festival, Bhagwat said, “We left (Kashmir) because of extremism but this time when we return, we’ll go back as Hindus and Bharat Bhakts.”

The event was organised by the Sanjeevani Sharda Kendra. He added that the return of the Pandits would be on their own terms and laced with guarantee of their security and livelihood.

“We’ll live in a way that nobody will dare to displace us,” Bhagwat said.

He underlined that Kashmiri Pandits had been bearing the brunt of getting displaced from their home in our own country for the last three to four decades.

Cites Israel history