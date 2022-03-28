Kashmiri Samaj seeks action against ‘killers’

New Delhi, March 27
Displaced Kashmiri Pandits on Sunday met under the aegis of the All India Kashmiri Samaj (AIKS) and unanimously demanded punitive action against the culprits and perpetrators of the genocide.
Held under AIKS president Ramesh Raina, the meeting condemned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s remarks about The Kashmir Files film, terming it as “highly irresponsible”.
The participants alleged that the details of the human tragedy were buried under contrived narrative by vested interests and apathy of successive regimes at the Centre and in J&K. Punishing the culprits is important for ensuring justice for Kashmiri Pandits, said AIKS functionary Vinod K Pandita. The meeting was convened to evolve a collective community response to the situation. —
