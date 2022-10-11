 Jailed Kashmiri separatist leader Altaf Shah dies of cancer : The Tribune India

Jailed Kashmiri separatist leader Altaf Shah dies of cancer

Photo for representation only.

PTI

New Delhi, October 11

Kashmiri separatist leader Altaf Ahmad Shah, the son-in-law of the late Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, died of cancer at the AIIMS here early Tuesday, days after he was taken to the hospital from the Tihar Jail on the orders of Delhi High Court.

He was 66.

"We were informed about Abu's passing away late last night," his daughter Ruwa Shah told PTI.

In a tweet, she said Shah breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. "As a prisoner." Shah, a resident of Soura locality of Srinagar, was arrested on July 25, 2017 with six others, facing trial in an alleged terror funding case probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

On October 5, the Delhi High court has ordered his shifting to the AIIMS Delhi for appropriate treatment after he was stated to have been diagnosed with cancer.

Shah told the court he was receiving treatment for certain serious ailments at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML) but it was recently revealed he was suffering from the last stage renal cancer.

While claiming the RML does not have the adequate facility to treat renal cancer, he prayed he be allowed to be shifted to the AIIMS or Apollo Hospital for urgent treatment.

Shah is survived by wife, son and two daughters.

In UNGA, India votes to reject Russia's demand for secret ballot on draft resolution on Ukraine

In UNGA, India votes to reject Russia's demand for secret ballot on draft resolution on Ukraine

MEA had justified similar UNSC vote against Russia as 'proce...

301 hate crimes against Sikhs reported in UK this year; 169 per cent rise as compared to crimes against other faiths

301 hate crimes against Sikhs reported in UK this year; 169 per cent rise as compared to crimes against other faiths

Dhauladhar mountains overlooking Himachal's Kangra Valley receive first snow

Dhauladhar mountains overlooking Himachal's Kangra Valley receive first snow

The snow also brings down temperatures in the region with pe...

Jailed Kashmiri separatist leader Altaf Shah dies of cancer

2 men 'murdered' following brawl at dhaba in Haryana's Gharaunda

2 men 'murdered' following brawl at dhaba in Haryana’s Gharaunda

Another has been injured


Amritsar: Man dies during treatment, doc booked for negligence

Amritsar: Man dies during treatment, doc booked for negligence

Sheetal murder case: Women's body protests outside police station in Amritsar

Boy kills self in Amritsar after mother elopes with her paramour

Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal seeks Akal Takht jathedar's intervention to contain crop residue burning

Nagar kirtan held in Amritsar ahead of Gurpurb

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leads to fall in temperature

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leads to fall in temperature

CCTVs to capture culprits dumping garbage in open in Chandigarh

14 sites earmarked in Chandigarh for sale of green crackers

Green crackers developed by NEERI cause less noise, pollution

Panjab University student council elections on Oct 18

SC to hear Jain's plea today

Supreme Court to hear Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's plea today

Hyderabad bizman arrested in Delhi excise policy scam

Delhi building collapse deaths: 4-year-old Khushi was the only girl-child to be born after two generations in her family

Delhi building collapse: 2 more bodies recovered, toll climbs to 3

Religious conversion event: Delhi Police to question ex-minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday

Food delivery boys on snatchers' target

Food delivery boys on snatchers’ target

Proposal for paperless meets, councillors apprehensive

Farmers protest procurement delay

After 2 yrs, stir for closure of Coca-Cola unit resumes

Now, new firm overcharging at DAC multi-level parking lot in Ludhiana

Now, new firm overcharging at DAC multi-level parking lot in Ludhiana

Ludhiana MC ignoring poor roads of Model Town market: Traders

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Man held for snatching, 4 nabbed with drug, liquor

Minor girl, woman go missing; two booked

Increase challaning, DC tells officials

Tackling dengue: Increase challaning, Patiala DC tells officials

35 women phulkari artisans attend workshop at Punjabi University, Patiala

Punjab Congress split wide open, factions hold separate dharnas

Cryogenic treatment can extend lifespan of stainless steel: Punjabi University research