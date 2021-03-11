Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik convicted in terror funding case

Tribune News Service



New Delhi, May 19

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who had pleaded guilty to all charges, including those under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), was convicted in a terror funding case by a Delhi court on Thursday.

Special Judge Praveen Singh, who posted the matter for arguments on the quantum of sentence to May 25, asked the NIA to assess Malik’s financial condition to determine the amount of fine to be imposed on him.

After Malik’s conviction, the trial against the remaining accused in the case will continue. Malik had earlier told the court that he won’t contest the charges levelled against him including those underSections 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for the terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act), and 20 (being a member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA and Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the IPC.

The case related to the alleged conspiracy by Hafiz Saeed and separatist leaders, including members of the Hurriyat Conference, who had acted in connivance with terrorist groups and others to raise, receive and collect funds domestically and from abroad through various illegal channels. The funds were for separatist and terrorist activities in J&K.

(With PTI inputs)

