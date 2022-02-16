Kashmiri student held in Madhya Pradesh over WhatsApp post

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, February 15

A Kashmiri student, believed to be a minor, has been detained for a WhatsApp post seen as insulting the sacrifices of the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama attack three years ago.

The first year student of Bachelor in Commerce at Swami Vivekanand Government College, Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, had posted an “objectionable” WhatsApp video regarding the Lethpora suicide attack. J&K Students’ Association spokesperson Nasir Khuehami said the student had referred to it as “Babri’s revenge”.

The in-charge principal of the Neemuch-based PG College on Monday came across the video and approached the police, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Suraj Kumar Verma.

Studying under the Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme, the student is in detention and further investigations have been set into motion. —