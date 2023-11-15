Kashmir’s houseboats floating into oblivion

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, November 14

The iconic houseboats of Kashmir, once referred to as the “Crown of Kashmir,” face a bleak future as their numbers have plummeted from 2,000 to a mere 750 over the past decade. Blanket ban on construction and the shortage of master craftsmen are cited as major reasons behind this alarming decline, threatening the unique charm that these floating palaces bring to the region.

Houseboat Owners Association (HBOA) president Manzoor Pakhtoon expressed serious concern over the diminishing number of houseboats, emphasizing their integral role in completing the tourism experience in Kashmir. He revealed that till the early 1980s, almost 2,000 houseboats adorned the famous Dal Lake, Nigeen Lake, Chinar Bagh, and the Jehlum. Today, that number has dwindled to a mere 750, raising alarms about the future of these cultural treasures, Pakhtoon said.

Pakhtoon said a blanket ban on houseboat construction imposed by the High Court as a significant obstacle. “There is a shortage of master craftsmen, many of whom are elderly and unable to contribute to new projects. These craftsmen play a vital role in creating the intricate and traditional designs that make Kashmiri houseboats unique,” he said.

Made predominantly from Cedar wood, Kashmiri houseboats are known for their durability against water damage. They typically feature a corridor, drawing room, dining room, pantry, and two to four bedrooms with attached bathrooms. The interiors boast walnut wood carvings, and the sun deck provides a spacious and serene view. The cost of a houseboat ranges from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore, depending on facilities and rooms.

Pakhtoon urged the government to allow the reconstruction of gutted houseboats and proposed the formation of a joint committee involving the Tourism Department and the Lakes Conservation Management Authority (LCMA) to assess losses and permit reconstruction. He advocated for a skill development initiative to train the youth in houseboat construction, addressing both unemployment concerns and the need for skilled craftsmen.

He said the recent incident where five houseboats were gutted in a blaze, resulting in the tragic death of three Bangladeshi tourists, underscores the risks faced by these cultural assets. “If the ban on construction persist, the decline in the number of houseboats could eliminate them entirely from the Kashmiri landscape within a decade, jeopardising the tourism sector,” he said.

