Kashmir’s Tulip Garden makes it to World Book of Records

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, August 19

Kashmir’s Tulip Garden has been included by the World Book of Records for being Asia’s largest Tulip Garden with 1.6 milion plants of 68 varieties.

The certificate was handed over to Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad, Commissioner Secretary to Government Floriculture, Gardens and Parks Department, J&K, by Santosh Shukla, president and CEO of the World Book of Records.

Ahmad dedicated the award to the hardworking gardeners of the department. He thanked the World Book of Records, London.

Srinagar’s Tulip Garden is snuggled on the foothills of the Zabarwan mountain range at an altitude of 5,600 ft, overlooking the Dal Lake in Siraj Bagh.

