Kathua has seen turnaround in past 10 yrs: Union Minister

Jammu, March 31

Union Minister and BJP candidate for Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency Jitendra Singh on Sunday said Kathua had developed from a small town to a promising destination in the past 10 years.

Addressing a series of public meetings in different wards of Kathua, Singh said: “Those who visited Kathua before 2014 will be taken aback, if they visit now and see the transformation and overall development”.

Oppn has no issue The Opposition has no issue to raise and no development to claim during the 10 years of the UPA government from 2004 to 2014. The decade-long rule of the UPA saw land grabbing and encroachment in Kathua. —Jitendra Singh, BJP udhampur ls candidate

“Opposition leaders who say there has been no development for the past 10 years are the ones who are themselves using the facilities to the maximum extent. Their children are attending the medical college opened through the central fund. They are using the recreation facilities of Birla Park and Dreamland Park, both of which were rejuvenated after 2014. They are also sending their children to the centrally funded engineering college which was opened in Kathua under RUSA Scheme after 2014,” Singh said.

The minister said it was strange that “some of the critics and cynics use the facility provided by Keerian-Gandyal bridge and yet they say that they cannot see the bridge. Similarly, they are also using the agriculture facility of the first-ever seed processing plant and the treatment facility of cancer therapy by Tata Memorial Mumbai started in Kathua and yet they say that they do not know about it”, he added.

“The matter of fact is that the Opposition has no issue to raise and no development to claim during the 10 years of the UPA government from 2004 to 2014, when the constituency was represented by Congress. The decade of UPA rule saw land grabbing and encroachment in Kathua.”

He said today with North India’s first-ever Industrial Biotech Park and the upcoming new industrial area, Kathua is not only going to emerge as North India’s major business and trade centre, but it will also be an important education and healthcare centre.

He said because of its advantageous position, being located in the proximity of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and J&K, Kathua in coming years may develop as a vibrant central point compared to the adjoining cities of Pathankot and Jammu.

