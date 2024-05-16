Kathua to face power cuts from today

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 15

Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) has announced power cuts in Kathua district of Jammu division.

Superintending Engineer, (Distribution) JPDCL, O&M Circle, Kathua, has informed that the power supply to Patti and adjoining areas will remain affected on May 16 from 6 am to 10 am. Similarly, the power supply to New Mawa, Rehian and adjoining areas will remain affected on May 17, 19 and 21 from 6 am to 10 am. The power supply to Raipur, Kangwala, Bainglad, Basantar and adjoining areas will remain affected on May 18, 20 and 22 from 6 am to 10 am.

Power supply to Badwal, Nandpur-2 and adjoining areas will remain affected on May 16 from 6 am to 10 am.

The power supply to Badhori, Meen and adjoining areas remained affected even on Wednesday from 6 am to 11 am. The supply in the area will be affected during same time on May 17. Likewise, the power supply to BB Town, Birpur Old Complex, Kaluchack and adjoining areas will remained affected on Wednesday from 6 am to 10 am.

