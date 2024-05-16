Kathua to face power cuts from today

Jammu, May 15
Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) has announced power cuts in Kathua district of Jammu division.
Superintending Engineer, (Distribution) JPDCL, O&M Circle, Kathua, has informed that the power supply to Patti and adjoining areas will remain affected on May 16 from 6 am to 10 am. Similarly, the power supply to New Mawa, Rehian and adjoining areas will remain affected on May 17, 19 and 21 from 6 am to 10 am. The power supply to Raipur, Kangwala, Bainglad, Basantar and adjoining areas will remain affected on May 18, 20 and 22 from 6 am to 10 am.
Power supply to Badwal, Nandpur-2 and adjoining areas will remain affected on May 16 from 6 am to 10 am.
The power supply to Badhori, Meen and adjoining areas remained affected even on Wednesday from 6 am to 11 am. The supply in the area will be affected during same time on May 17. Likewise, the power supply to BB Town, Birpur Old Complex, Kaluchack and adjoining areas will remained affected on Wednesday from 6 am to 10 am.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Slovakia's populist prime minister shot in assassination attempt, shocking Europe before election
PM Modi condemns assassination attempt as cowardly
2 bodies retrieved from car; death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises to 16
The giant 120x120 feet hoarding collapses on a petrol pump d...
CAA gets rolling; govt issues first set of citizenship certificates to 300 applicants
14 handed over document, all of them migrants from Pak’s Sin...
PM Modi: Congress wants to divide Budget on communal lines
Remark follows his denial of any Hindu-Muslim talk