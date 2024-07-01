 Kathua’s demolition drive draws criticism from Kashmir leaders : The Tribune India

Kathua's demolition drive draws criticism from Kashmir leaders

Allege admn was trying to demolish a place of worship

Kathua’s demolition drive draws criticism from Kashmir leaders


Arjun Sharma

Jammu, June 30

The anti-encroachment drive in Kathua by the district administration has drawn criticism from Kashmir-based political parties, who have alleged that the administration was trying to demolish a mosque. However, the administration has clarified that the anti-encroachment drive, during which six policemen were injured in stone pelting, was carried out against an illegal structure close to a place of worship.

Six policemen, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), were injured after miscreants along with locals started pelting stones on the team at Purab Chak area in Kathua district on Saturday.

While the locals in Jammu stressed that the illegal structure should have been demolished like other encroachments are removed from state land, political leaders from Kashmir criticised the police action.

CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami said in a statement, “Strongly condemn the recent attempt of administration to tear down a mosque in Kathua. Targeting religious places of minorities has become a hallmark of the government. The action appears to be a deliberate attempt to polarise the communities. Appealing to secular, democratic forces and people to remain vigilant and foil the ugly designs of communal forces,” he said.

In an official statement, National Conference said the party condemns the actions taken by the Kathua administration and police involving the attempted demolition of a mosque. “The JKNC strongly advises the administration against targeting any religious, caste, or community group. The principles of our secular nation have been upheld for generations and such actions are a blatant disregard for these values. The selective targeting of masjids raises serious concerns about possible polarisation before elections.”

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari condemned the alleged attempted demolition by Kathua district administration of a mosque and the desecration of holy books at Gujjar Basti Nagri. “This incident has deeply upset the Muslim community and threatens the peaceful environment in Jammu and Kashmir during the Amarnath Ji pilgrimage. I warn the administration to desist from such acts against any religion, caste, or creed,” said Bukhari.

However, the district administration of Kathua in an official statement refuted these claims and clarified that the structure which has been built on the state land and against which action was initiated is not a mosque.

“Kathua administration strongly refutes the allegations and attempts to distort facts. The allegations of desecration and demolition of a masjid in Gujjar Basti Nagri are misleading and unfounded. The truth is that an anti-encroachment drive was carried out in Purab Chak village on an illegal construction on state land, being constructed despite repeated notices to cease and desist,” the statement read.

It further stated that this was a lawful action and “not a targeted attack on any religious site or community”. The administration brought to the notice that the under-construction illegal structure is 75 meters away from the said building.

