KDA calls for strike in Kargil to support Wangchuk’s protest

Students from Ladakh and locals in support of activist Sonam Wangchuk stage a protest against the Centre in Nagpur. PTI



PTI

Leh, March 18

The Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) has called for a half-day general strike on March 20 in solidarity with renowned education reformist Sonam Wangchuk whose hunger strike in support of statehood and constitutional safeguards for the Union Territory of Ladakh entered 13th day on Monday.

Stand united

We have called a strike and protest rally to put all types of rumours to rest. Everyone in Ladakh is part of the agitation and united in support of the demands. Asgar Ali Karbalai, Co-chairman, KDA

The agitation in Ladakh in support of the demands is likely to intensify further in the coming days with the KDA and Leh-based Apex body planning to chalk out a joint strategy after their meeting with the Union Home Ministry early this month hit a deadlock.

Wangchuk, a key campaigner for constitutional safeguards for Ladakh, on Monday said that 250 people slept hungry in minus 12 degrees Celsius to “remind the Indian government of their promises to safeguard Ladakh’s environment and tribal indigenous culture”.

“This Government likes to call India the ‘Mother of Democracy’. But if India denies democratic rights to people of Ladakh & continues to keep it under bureaucrats controlled from New Delhi then it could only be called a Stepmother of Democracy as far as Ladakh is concerned,” Wangchuk wrote on X.

Wangchuk has been on “climate fast” here since March 6, a day after talks between the representatives of KDA-Apex body and the Central government failed.

In Kargil, the KDA announced a half-day general strike on March 20 and a protest rally in support of Wangchuk and the ongoing agitation.

Asgar Ali Karbalai, who is also the co-chairman of the KDA, said the ongoing agitation in Ladakh is not restricted to one community or one district as is being projected by some vested interests who want to pitch the people of Ladakh against each other.

“We have called a strike and protest rally to put all types of rumours to rest. Everyone in Ladakh is part of the agitation and united in support of the demands,” he said.

Karbalai said the leadership of both KDA and Apex body are shortly meeting in Leh or Kargil to chalk out the future strategy after the Centre’s rejection of the main demands — statehood and constitutional safeguards under the sixth schedule.

