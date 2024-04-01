Keep track of poll expenditure, Samba election officials told

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 31

Expenditure Observer Samatha Mullamudi visited Samba District Election Office and held a meeting with members of expenditure monitoring team constituted for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

District Election Officer Abhishek Sharma gave a presentation detailing the chair about steps taken by district administration for monitoring of poll-related expenditures.

The observer urged officers to carry out their responsibilities diligently until the conclusion of the election process. She assured the team of her accessibility throughout the election period, encouraging them to reach out with any queries.

Additionally, she underscored the importance of working with professionalism, reminding the team members significance of their services towards the nation and its welfare. After the meeting, the Expenditure reviewed expense records, verified expenditure authenticity and stressed on adherence to election laws by the election office.

