‘Kidnapped’ girl rescued from Katra, one arrested

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 16

The police have rescued a kidnapped minor girl from Katra in Reasi in a case that was registered at Vijaypur. One accused has been arrested.

A written complaint was lodged at police station Vijaypur by the father of the kidnapped girl, a resident of Gudwal village in Bishnah of Jammu district, stating that his daughter (17), who was dropped at Rahya area for school by his son, did not return home after school.

Acting over the complaint, a case under Section 363 IPC was registered and search was started to trace the kidnapped girl.

Special teams conducted raids at different places and finally after hectic efforts coupled with technical analysis, the police succeeded in tracing the girl from Katra in Reasi. The accused — a resident of Mazdoor Basti, Resham Garh Colony, Jammu — has been arrested.

