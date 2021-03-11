Killed in action, Army’s Axel gets gallantry award

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 17

A gallantry award has been bestowed on an Army dog, Axel, who died in a counter-terrorism operation in Kashmir. He has been honoured with ‘Mentioned in Despatches’ award.

Axel

Axel, a Belgian Malinois who died on July 30, had been part of Operation Rakshak in J&K since December 2021 and participated in numerous military operations.

The two-year-old was tasked with locating a terrorist inside a building. “Axel meticulously followed verbal commands and provided live-relay of topography of the building and immediate surroundings. He checked the ground floor, the first floor and moved tactically to other parts of the building. “On seeing the terrorist holding an assault rifle, the canine jumped and attacked him,” reads his citation. Axel was shot in the left shoulder by the terrorist from point-blank range. His bravery and resolute courage helped Army troops locate the terrorist and save lives.