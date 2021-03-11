Killed in Ramban, 2 local men laid to rest

Jammu, May 22
Two local residents, who were among the 10 workers killed due to tunnel collapse in Ramban, were laid to rest today. The district administration informed that the bodies of eight other migrant workers were sent to their hometowns.
Five workers from West Bengal, two each from J&K and Nepal, and one from Assam had died.
Ramban DC Mussarat Islam said bodies of Muzaffar Sheikh (38) and Mohammad Ishrat (30) were handed over to their families within a few hours after being pulled out of the debris. Both were laid to rest at their ancestral graveyard near Panthiyal village.
